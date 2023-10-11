News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
EV not believed to be cause of massive car park blaze at Luton airport
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
Luton Airport closed as clean up operation and investigations begin
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on A421

The A1 is also affected
By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bedford's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Read More
Poundland to open new Bedford store in vacant Tesco site on Midland Road
You’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hourYou’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour
You’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour
Most Popular

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9am to 3pm until October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Biggleswade north roundabout – diversion route for works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm October 13 to 5am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford to Black Cat roundabout – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion route for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A428, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Cambridge Road to Skanska site office Wintringham – traffic signals on behalf of Breheny

• M1, from 10pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

Related topics:National HighwaysBedfordBiggleswade