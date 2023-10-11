Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on A421

The A1 is also affected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

You’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9am to 3pm until October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Biggleswade north roundabout – diversion route for works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm October 13 to 5am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford to Black Cat roundabout – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion route for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A428, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Cambridge Road to Skanska site office Wintringham – traffic signals on behalf of Breheny