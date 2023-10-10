News you can trust since 1845
Poundland to open new Bedford store in vacant Tesco site on Midland Road

The Tesco store closed to make way for an express further up the road
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
A new Poundland is on its way to Bedford town centre.

In a post on social media, Love Bedford confirmed the store would be opening in the space vacated by Tesco in Midland Road last month.

And it looks like it will be opening in November.

A new Poundland is coming t9o Bedford in November (Picture courtesy of Love Bedford)
The news received a mainly negative reaction on Facebook, with one reader saying: “And we need a new Poundland why?”

While another posted: “Are you kidding?! How will Bedford ever improve with these types of stores, it doesn't stand a chance – no wonder people travel to elsewhere for their shopping because Bedford has nothing to offer.”

But others were more supportive of the move, with one saying: “Shops like this are useful, especially in a cost-of-living crisis. We don't want expensive shops.”

While another joked: “Gonna be able to do my Xmas shopping in Bedford’s town centre for about £9 this year.”

The other two stores – in the Howard Centre and Harpur Street – have shut.

We’ve approached Poundland for comment.

