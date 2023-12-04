The A1 is also affected

Drivers in and around Bedford will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough to Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until December 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton Hut – lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm December 4 to 5am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Water End Interchange to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold – exit slip road lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

