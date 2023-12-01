Shameless thieves nick car number plates in spate across Bedford
Brazen thieves are increasingly targeting cars and their number plates in Bedford.
Police revealed in a post on social media today (Friday) how there had been a spate of the thefts in the area.
Criminals take your plates and then commit a crime in a stolen vehicle – in effect getting away with the crime scot-free.
And officers urged anyone affected by this latest spate to get in touch – click here
The post said: “It is important these offences are reported so we can issue a crime reference number to the victims. They can then give this to insurance companies and have it to hand if any further discrepancies arise due to misuse of their plates.
“We have a supply of anti-tamper number plate screws which we can give out to members of public. These replace the current screws in your number plates, but they are much harder to remove. This will help deter possible offenders. If you would like a set of these screws, keep an eye out for our engagement events where we will be handing them out along with crime reduction advice and other gadgets.”