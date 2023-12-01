It’s so they can use them on a stolen car

Brazen thieves are increasingly targeting cars and their number plates in Bedford.

Police revealed in a post on social media today (Friday) how there had been a spate of the thefts in the area.

Criminals take your plates and then commit a crime in a stolen vehicle – in effect getting away with the crime scot-free.

And officers urged anyone affected by this latest spate to get in touch – click here

The post said: “It is important these offences are reported so we can issue a crime reference number to the victims. They can then give this to insurance companies and have it to hand if any further discrepancies arise due to misuse of their plates.