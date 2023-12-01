It's back: 24 Hours in Police Custody returns with armed siege in Bedford tower block

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ooooh… it’s back – 24 Hours in Police Custody returns to our screens on Sunday night and just for a change, it’s going to feature Bedford.

A rarity, we know as it’s usually Luton-centric, but this feature-length special will tell the story of an armed siege in a tower block.

24 Hours in Police Custody is back on Sunday - from Bedford

Cast your mind back to November last year when police were called to the Bury Court block of flats in Church Lane. Two blokes – Paul Burton and Nathan Turner – had been drinking vodka and taking drugs and they kept a delivery man prisoner in a lift for two hours after claiming the food was cold.

After the delivery driver and owner left the flats in a distressed state, Burton and Turner started playing loud music and were told by neighbours to keep it down.

That’s when Burton came out holding what the neighbour believed to be a rifle – cue a 14-hour siege. He threatened to shoot the first officer who tried to come in and even fired at a police vehicle windscreen.

The siege continued throughout the day with Turner throwing paint and plants from the balcony – he also posted a 90-second video on his Facebook page slagging off the police.

Needless to say, Burton was jailed for seven years and Turner was sentenced to 20 months