News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

It's back: 24 Hours in Police Custody returns with armed siege in Bedford tower block

Cue the scary music
By Clare Turner
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ooooh… it’s back – 24 Hours in Police Custody returns to our screens on Sunday night and just for a change, it’s going to feature Bedford.

A rarity, we know as it’s usually Luton-centric, but this feature-length special will tell the story of an armed siege in a tower block.

Read More
Sexual abuser who left Bedford teen feeling like a prisoner in her own home is j...
24 Hours in Police Custody is back on Sunday - from Bedford24 Hours in Police Custody is back on Sunday - from Bedford
24 Hours in Police Custody is back on Sunday - from Bedford
Most Popular

Cast your mind back to November last year when police were called to the Bury Court block of flats in Church Lane. Two blokes – Paul Burton and Nathan Turner – had been drinking vodka and taking drugs and they kept a delivery man prisoner in a lift for two hours after claiming the food was cold.

After the delivery driver and owner left the flats in a distressed state, Burton and Turner started playing loud music and were told by neighbours to keep it down.

That’s when Burton came out holding what the neighbour believed to be a rifle – cue a 14-hour siege. He threatened to shoot the first officer who tried to come in and even fired at a police vehicle windscreen.

The siege continued throughout the day with Turner throwing paint and plants from the balcony – he also posted a 90-second video on his Facebook page slagging off the police.

Needless to say, Burton was jailed for seven years and Turner was sentenced to 20 months

24 Hours in Police Custody airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday (December 3).