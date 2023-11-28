“Sometimes it's almost like I can feel his hand on me which makes me feel dirty”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A predator who left his victim feeling like a “prisoner in her own home” has been jailed for sexual assault.

Wright Tebeck approached the teenage girl – who he knew – while she was working in her Bedford front garden in May.

Wright Tebeck

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim reported Tebeck grabbed her, kissed her and began to touch her inappropriately.

She made it clear to Tebeck his behaviour was not welcome, and when she tried to move away he carried on with his assault.

A few days after, he returned to the property claiming he needed some help.

Once inside the property, he continued his inappropriate behaviour, despite being asked to stop, then refused to leave despite being asked several times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the victim’s personal impact statement, read out in court, she said: “I no longer feel safe and protected in my home. I feel like a prisoner in my own home, thoughts and feelings.

“I feel l have lost all freedom due to fear and stress after what happened.

“Sometimes it's almost like I can feel his hand on me which makes me feel dirty and like I need to clean myself to get the feeling gone.

“Even after my mum said to him that he was making us feel uncomfortable, him still proceeding to say ‘I'Il be back later’ increases the fear l have towards him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I recently learnt that your cells regenerate so I am thankful that one day I will have a face that you didn't kiss, and I will have a body that you didn't touch.”

Tebeck, 30, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

He was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday (November 24) at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Flavia Marques, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: “Tebeck’s behaviour was unacceptable and his actions were predatory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am glad he is now behind bars and protection orders are in place. I commend the victim for her bravery throughout the case.

“As a force we will leave no stone unturned in pursuing perpetrators of behaviour like this, which we are shining a spotlight on throughout the 16 days of action campaign.

“We are also working to reduce offending by focusing on early intervention and educating our communities about the early signs of abusive behaviour.

“Regardless of what happened, if someone has made you feel uncomfortable or disrespected your boundaries, it is never too late to come forward and report what has happened to you.