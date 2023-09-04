Bedford drivers told to expect delays of up to half an hour on the A421 and A1

One of the temporary road closures isn’t an overnight one ...

Drivers in and around Bedford will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Delays should last between 10 to 30 minutes

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 9am September 8 to 3.30pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford, junction – diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council

• A421, from 8pm September 11 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm September 11 to 5am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots bypass roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tempsford to Wyboston – lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement