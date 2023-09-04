If you have any dashcam footage, call the police

A pensioner has been seriously injured following a collision on the A421 at Bedford on Friday (September 1).

The incident happened at around 2.40pm between a blue Ford Focus and a stationary lorry in a layby on the westbound carriageway, near the junction with the A6.

The driver of the Ford Focus – a man in his 70s – was taken to hospital where he is still receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Sergeant Duncan Hall, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man injured and his family after this serious collision.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicles involved before or during the incident to please get in touch with us.

“We would be particularly interested in any dashcam footage that captured the Ford Focus travelling westbound from the Black Cat roundabout prior to the collision.”