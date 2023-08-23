Always a popular choice for a Ruby Murray in Bedford – Deshi Spice has scooped yet another award.

The Tavistock Street restaurant was just one of many to be shortlisted at the 12th English Curry Awards 2023 in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And after months of anticipation and fierce competition, it brought home the prestigious title of Curry Restaurant of the Year East of England.

Deshi Spice owner and manager, Surman Ali

The event – with over 400 guests – recognised and celebrated the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the English curry industry.

The awards acknowledged excellence in a range of categories, including Chef of the Year, Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year, Curry King or Queen and Curry Restaurant of the Year.

A spokesman for the awards said: “We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

Just one example of the cuisine at Deshi Spice

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.