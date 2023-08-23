Bedford curry house Deshi Spice scoops major restaurant award
Always a popular choice for a Ruby Murray in Bedford – Deshi Spice has scooped yet another award.
The Tavistock Street restaurant was just one of many to be shortlisted at the 12th English Curry Awards 2023 in Birmingham.
And after months of anticipation and fierce competition, it brought home the prestigious title of Curry Restaurant of the Year East of England.
The event – with over 400 guests – recognised and celebrated the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the English curry industry.
The awards acknowledged excellence in a range of categories, including Chef of the Year, Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year, Curry King or Queen and Curry Restaurant of the Year.
A spokesman for the awards said: “We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.
“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.
"It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.”
Winning awards is not exactly a new experience for Deshi Spice either, having previously scooped the Best Curry Restaurant in the Curry Life Awards in 2021; 5 Star Indian Restaurant of the Year South in the first ever English Asian Food Awards in 2019; as well as boasting a consistent top ranking presence on TripAdvisor.