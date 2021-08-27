These are the 10 best curry houses in Bedford according to TripAdvisor reviews

Let's face it, we all love a Ruby Murray with our mates.

A chance to have a few beers, some poppadoms, maybe even some samosas and onion bhajis before the main event - a curry and a proper chinwag.

Widely considered to be the country's national dish - it's estimated curry houses contribute approximately £4.2 billion to the British economy.

But which one is your favourite?

Well, you're in luck as review site TripAdvisor has done much of the heavy lifting for us and has ranked each restaurant based on user review scores - so it didn't tikka long time to put together (geddit?)

See if this pick can curry favour with you - or maybe it will send you into a right korma instead (OK, I'll stop).

1. Deshi Spice Tavistock Street, Bedford 5 stars & 797 reviews One reviewer said: "The food here has so much flavour and the staff are lovely and provide the best service, shoutout to Abdul for his recommendations and making sure we had the best experience"

2. Indiya The Broadway, Bedford 4.5 stars & 961 reviews One reviewer said: "Amazing to be back at our favourite place for dinner with the family. So welcoming, great food, fantastic atmosphere. BEST IN BEDFORD"

3. Three Rooms Kimbolton Road, Bedford 4.5 stars & 967 reviews One reviewer said: "Congratulations to Three Rooms for our splendid dining experience on Saturday night. The food was magnificent and the waiters were very efficient without being overbearing"

4. Diya Royal Bedford Road, Kempston 4.5 stars & 400 reviews One reviewer said: "Lovely local Indian, food is always tasty and a lovely rose wine too. Service is excellent. We need to visit again soon now lockdown is over"