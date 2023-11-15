Bedford council revamp two more playgrounds as part of half a million pound investment
Two more playgrounds in Bedford are getting a revamp.
Earlier this month, we revealed how playgrounds at Commercial Road and Priory Country Park had been refurbed
Well this time, it’s the turn of Addison Howard Park in Kempston and Green Lane in Wixams.
It’s being made possible by £500,000 funding by Bedford Borough Council through capital funds.
Work will start on Addison Howard Park on Monday (November 20) when it will be turned into a nature-themed haven.
And work will start tomorrow (Thursday) at Green Lane in Wixams which will boast a transport-themed toddler area. The remaining areas of the playground will be for children of all ages and abilities.
Work is also under way to improve surfacing at Russell Park playground in Bedford.