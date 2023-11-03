Two Bedford playgrounds at Commercial Road and Priory Country Park get major revamp

Don’t worry – the tractor is still there

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two playgrounds in Bedford’s Commercial Road and Priory Country Park have got an upgrade.

And don’t worry, the Commercial Road playground – also known as Sovereign’s Quay – still as its iconic tractor.

The Commercial Road playground, complete with tractor

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it now also features a farmyard theme. The loose fill surfacing has been replaced with a more user-friendly alternative.

The Priory Country Park playground features a range of new and improved equipment that embodies the theme of nature and caters to a wider range of ages and abilities.

And in case you were worried, the popular zip line remains a central fixture.

Councillor Jim Weir, cabinet member for environment, said: "Our objective with these playground refurbishments is to establish environments where families can nurture their children's physical activity, foster imaginative thinking and facilitate educational play. The completion of the Commercial Road and Priory Country Park playground refurbishments marks a significant achievement in our ongoing commitment to crafting inclusive and captivating community spaces.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The refurbishment projects are part of the larger £1.5 million Riverside for All initiative, which aims to enhance recreational spaces, improve footpaths, and contribute to the overall revitalisation of the riverside.