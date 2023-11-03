If you use The Slipe, leave extra time for your journey

Engineers are carrying out emergency repairs in The Slipe, Bedford, which are expected to last THREE WEEKS.

And as a result, the footpath between Queen’s Bridge in Kempston and the pedestrian footbridge at the rear of Palgrave Road will be closed from today (Friday).

The footpath will be closed for three weeks from today (Friday)

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and to use the footpaths and cycle lanes through Queen’s Park and Kempston instead.

The repairs are being carried out by Cadent.

Richard Davies Jnr, Cadent’s customer operations area manager for Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, said: “We know that The Slipe is a very well used path that links Kempston, Queen’s Park and Great Denham to the town centre, but given the repair work that needs to take place, we’ve been left with no option but to close a section of the path.