Are you a passionate graduate interested in making a difference in your community?

Well, you’re in luck as Bedford Borough Council has a couple of placements available as part of the National Graduate Development Programme (NGDP).

It’s hoping to take on two national management trainees (NMT’s) currently living, working or studying in Bedford to join from autumn 2023 on a two-year fixed-term contract.

Graduates are being invited to apply to the National Graduate Development Programme

And what’s more – the starting salary is £28,371 per annum.

The NGDP provides a range of placements with the council and each one offers the opportunity to develop valuable skills and knowledge whilst influencing, shaping and improving services for residents.

The successful graduates will also complete a fully-funded postgraduate qualification in leadership and management from the Institute for Leadership and Management (ILM).

Sarah Combes, currently in her first year of the scheme, said, “I applied to the NGDP at Bedford Borough Council as a local candidate, as I felt passionate about working in and for my local community.

“There are a wide variety of projects happening in the borough and the NGDP offers the opportunity to get involved in different areas of council work, as well as providing a great platform for a future career in local government.”

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “Recent graduates have worked with teams as varied as our communications and planning teams. We’re looking forward to seeing what the next cohort of graduates bring to the council.”

