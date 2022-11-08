Screwfix has launched a new scheme to fund the training of construction trade apprentices – and it pilots in Bedford.

It’s hoped the scheme will tackle the skills shortage and encourage more people into the trade.

The company developed the scheme after research among both apprentices and tradespeople revealed the costs are a significant barrier.

In a first for Screwfix – the company will cover the cost of the training for apprentices looking to start a career in the trade – working in partnership with Flexi-job Apprenticeship Agency, TrAC.

TrAC will match individuals with an employer, from plumbing and electrical apprentices, through to landscaping, painting/decorating and other skilled trade professions.

Throughout the apprenticeship, both the apprentice and employer will receive ongoing support and guidance, alongside receiving financial support from Screwfix.

