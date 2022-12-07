A severe weather forecast is now in place – until Monday, December 12 – which means there are major health risks to Bedford residents.

The level three cold weather warning called by the Met Office triggers actions in the NHS, public health and social care, to support vulnerable people who have health issues.

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “Cold weather can impact anyone, but people with underlying health problems, older people and those who are frail, are at greater risk.

It's going to get cold

“Direct effects of winter weather include an increase in the incidence of heart attacks, strokes, respiratory diseases such as influenza, falls, injuries and hypothermia.

“We’re also urging people to look after vulnerable family members and neighbours and to assist their local community. Taking measures to stay warm and helping others to do the same can make a life-changing difference.”

Bedford Borough Council has a free Warm Spaces Network for residents.