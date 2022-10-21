News you can trust since 1845

Here's where all the warm spaces are in Bedford

Bedford Borough Council has unveiled its Warm Spaces Network – where you can find places to keep you warm as we enter the colder months.

Working with voluntary and community groups across the borough, the network currently includes libraries, church halls and community centres.

You can access the network here

The online directory will allow residents to choose a warm space based on location, opening hours and the facilities on offer, such as refreshments, free wi-fi, TV, books, magazines and games.

As more venues join the initiative, they will be added to the directory. The current warm spaces are:

All Bedford borough libraries

All Nations Church, Brickhill Drive – Mondays 9.30am-4pm

Bedford Beacon, Bedford Wellbeing Centre, Woburn Road – every Thursday 5.30pm-9pm

St Andrew’s Church, Kimbolton Road – Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm (from October 31)

St Mary’s Church, Church Lane – every Monday 1-3pm

Visit the Warm Spaces Network here or email [email protected] to find out more.

