Flood water had largely subsided during the morning with the exception of some areas of town, such as Tennyson Road, pictured.

Torrential rain across parts of Bedford have caused flooding with some roads and schools closed.

Beds Fire & Rescue have issued a storm and flood alert after receiving numerous calls about flooding.

A spokesman said: “We are receiving a high number of calls relating to the storms and some relating to flooding in the Bedford area.

“If you are concerned about your home flooding, please follow our Flood Preparedness advice, issued by all agencies across the county.

“Only call 999 in an emergency.”

"Our Fire Control room have received between 40-50 999 calls in the past hour related to significant flooding in Bedford.

"To help us help you as quickly as possible, please make sure you only call 999 if there is a significant risk to life.”

Bedford Today has been that Clapham Road Sainsbury’s is closed due to flooding, while Avon Drive, Elstow Road, Dudley Street, Castle Road, Goldington Road, Bower Street and Church Lane are also affected by floodwater.

Mark Rutherford School earlier sent out a message on social media to alert parents that ‘due to the extreme weather we are closed until 11am. Students who are already on site will be kept safe in school’.

Other schools which have closed include

> Castle Newnham (closed all day, both sites)

> Goldington Academy (closed all day)

> Mark Rutherford (closed all day)

> King’s Oak Primary School

> Westfield School

> Lincroft Academy (partial closure)

> St Thomas More.

We will bring more updates as soon as get them.