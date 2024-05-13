Bedford commuters warned to expect more rail replacements this weekend

By Clare Turner
Published 13th May 2024, 15:43 BST
If you’re using the train this weekend, you might want to check your journey first

There’ll be the dreaded rail replacement service in place between Bedford and Luton as the multi-million-pound Midland Main Line upgrade continues.

It will operate overnight on Sunday (May 19) from 00.05 to 08.05. Additionally, on Sunday morning before around 9am, buses will replace Thameslink trains between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Pancras International. Thameslink services will not call at Kentish Town all that day.

The replacement buses are being laid on so existing overhead lines can be replaced.

This latest work is part of the wider scheme to improve the Midland Main Line to allow East Midlands Railway’s greener fleet to run at 125mph in the future.

