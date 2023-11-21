Bedford author teams up with Marvel artist Adi Granov on the cover of his new teen sci-fi novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Author Alex Prior has teamed up with Marvel artist Adi Granov for the cover for his new teen novel.

Called Spencer Edwards: Emperor of the Galaxy, it reveals how a new and unlikely hero must learn how to balance being the chosen emperor of the galaxy while battling the most ruthless enemy of all time – getting his homework done on time and discovering the truth about himself.

Alex Prior's new book, designed by Marvel artist Adi Granov

And it’s out next Tuesday (November 28).

Former headteacher Alex – from Maulden – had a background in TV and film when he started to create his cinematic plot which he hopes will interest his old students.

He graduated from Manchester University and worked in TV and film as a cameraman, editor, then director, ending up at Elstree Film Studios.

But decided to change his career and became a university lecturer and then headteacher for several challenging schools.

Author Alex Prior from Maulden

Alex said: “I wrote this book for everyone who has ever looked at the night sky and wondered about the possibilities, and for every young person and adult who has dreamed of their own potential.

