First indoor Asian music festival comes to Bedford at the end of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Onyxx Events presents Bhangra Town – Bedford’s first Asian indoor festival – an incredible night of live music and entertainment.

The event will be headlined by Bhangra legend Panjabi MC known by millions worldwide for his International smash hit Mundian To Bach Ke. Supported by HMC and drumming from Reverb Dholis, this line-up is a must for fans of Bhangra, house and hip-hop; at the time of year when we’re all looking for something exciting to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leon Thompson, from Onyxx Events, said: “I’m a massive music fan, born and bred in Bedford, and for ages I’ve been wanting to put on an event like this. December 30 is normally such a nothing day – everyone bored between Christmas and New Year – so I wanted to add something into everyone’s calendar to really bring a bang to finish the year off.”

Panjabi MC will headline

The event – at Bedford International Athletic Stadium – is guest hosted by BBC Asian Network presenter Noreen Khan.

Noreen is also a Bedfordian and is super excited to be a part of this massive event. As well as the top headline acts, the event features an incredible line-up including Metz n Trix, DJ Dips, Roach Killa and D-Malice; plus Dhol drummers Eternal Taal who will be adding some extra special entertainment to the night.

DJ Arvee will be joining Noreen Khan hosting the event, which also features local up and coming rising star S-Jay whose music has recently appeared on BBC Introducing…