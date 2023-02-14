An aunt and niece have raised over £2,200 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger with a memorial tree.

Joanna Bampton, 54 and her niece Charlotte Fanthorpe, 21, chose to decorate a tree at Wilstead Burial Ground with wooden hearts in memory of Joanna’s sister and husband, who were both cared for at the hospice in their final days.

Joanna Bampton and niece Charlotte Fanthorpe

People who have experienced the death of someone close to them are able to come to the grounds, write their loved one’s name or a message on a heart, and place it on the tree.

The wooden hearts are decorated and supplied free-of-charge by Joanna and Charlotte – with people being invited to make a donation to the hospice.

Joanna and Charlotte chose Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice after witnessing the care Paul Bampton – Joanna’s husband and Charlotte’s uncle – and Sue Huckle – Joanna’s sister and Charlotte’s mum – received from the team in their final days.

Joanna said: “Sue was such a loving person, always smiling and always happy. She sadly passed away three years ago from breast cancer. Paul, my husband of 21 years, passed away in June last year after a short battle with pancreatic cancer which had spread to his liver.

The memorial tree at Wilstead Burial Ground

“Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice supported Charlotte and I through the most difficult time and were there for us every step of the way. We will never forget how fantastic the team were.

“To thank them for the care that Sue and Paul received, Charlotte and I decided we wanted to fundraise for them. We created a memorial tree in Wilstead Burial Ground in memory of Sue, Paul and all of our lost loved ones. This year, over 200 memorial hearts were placed on the tree, in what has become an annual tradition.”

Charlotte Griggs, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “The tree looks beautiful, and we are extremely grateful to Joanna and Charlotte.”