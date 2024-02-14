Angry residents, MP and councillors slam church plans for hub and 79 homes in Kempston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hybrid plans for a community hub and 79 sustainable homes near Kempston’s Cemetery Road has been met with fury by residents, councillors and Bedford’s MP.

Labour borough councillor for Kempston West – James Valentine – said he even warned Grace Community Church (GCC) not to go ahead with the application as it would divide the community.

Last week, Bedford Today revealed GCC had submitted the plans which as yet have not been considered by Bedford Borough Council. But many residents were incensed the plans had resurfaced, especially after Cllr Valentine and Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin had made their opposition clear back in 2021.

Cllr James Valentine at the proposed site in Kempston

Cllr Valentine said: “I have appealed to Grace time and again not to proceed with this application, which I knew would divide the community. But they’ve gone ahead regardless, and people are very angry.

“We don’t need their charity. Kempston West is a middle-income area with low levels of deprivation. In Kempston generally we are served with a plethora of local charities offering foodbanks and help for the disadvantaged. The council is already expanding its support via an upgraded family hub and a large new special school.”

In our story last week, GCC said the new community hub would help parents and tots playgroups, foodbanks, seniors lunches, and fitness groups if it got the thumbs up. And 79 sustainable homes would help to fund its construction.

But Cllr Valentine added: “Grace Church claims to be providing a ‘community hub’ but residents don’t want or need it. The established churches and many of the schools provide community spaces. Kempston Hammers Sports & Social Club, situated just by the proposed development, provides a wealth of social and sporting activities for all ages. There are recently modernised facilities provided at the Centenary Hall by Kempston Town Council, and space at the Addison Centre, the Gurdwara and others.”

An artist's impression of the community hub

He also highlighted the last thing Kempston needs is more houses on a floodplain after it suffered from three separate flood events since Christmas.

“There is also no need for houses here,” he said. “They are not required under the council’s Local Plan; more specifically applications were made for inclusion in that plan but rejected. The houses, which would not normally be allowed, are proposed purely as an ‘enabling development’ to help pay for the community hub. For this reason, Grace Church claim that they can’t even afford to make an allowance for affordable housing.”