Church submits plans for community hub in Kempston which would include 79 sustainable homes

A hybrid planning application by the Grace Community Church (GCC) for Riverside Meadow – a new not-for-profit community hub – has been submitted to the council.

The proposals include an outline planning application for a residential development of 79 two to five bedroom sustainable homes on land northeast of Cemetery Road, Kempston.

And these in turn would play a pivotal role in helping to fund the construction for the new community hub which would help some of the following groups:

An artist's impression of the community hub

Foodbank

Playtime (mums and tots playgroup)

DadTime (dads and tots)

The Shed and The Net (for isolated people)

Prime Time (seniors lunches)

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) debt support

Children and youth clubs such as Havoc, Kaos and Tik-Taks

Health and fitness groups

If given the thumbs up, the hub would also become the church’s new home as it celebrates over 50 years of community work in collaboration with Project 229 in Kempston and Bedford.

The community hub would also:

Be available to use for community meetings and events

Ensure those living in the west of Kempston can access essential support and services nearer to their homes

Extend important charity and local outreach work

Louise Youngman, Balliol School’s headteacher, said: “The support provided through 229 and Grace is invaluable. Often families come to us for support in times of crisis and knowing that you and your team are there to support with the resources you are able to access, ensures we are able to direct them successfully and they can access the support they need.

“With access to social, financial, physical, emotional and spiritual support, many have had the opportunity to develop their own wellbeing and also the skills they need in order to fulfil their potential and support their own families.