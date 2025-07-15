Ampthill teen gets his hair chopped for charity after growing it for EIGHT YEARS

Heston Holbrook... before, during and after the haircut for charity

Heston Holbrook has smashed his fundraising target after getting his locks lopped off.

The 13-year-old pupil at Alameda School, in Ampthill, was hoping to raise £500 for Brain Tumour Research – but smashed that and managed to collect an impressive £1,170.

He picked Brain Tumour Research after losing his uncle – a police officer – in 2016 and has been pretty much growing his hair ever since.

Heston also decided to donate his spare hair – courtesy of Dr Barbers in Ampthill – to the Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

And he’s not the only one in the family to raise cash for Brain Tumour Research. Steve’s brother Adam, along with 12 other riders, will be cycling from Maulden to Bournemouth on Saturday (July 19).

