Ambulance Service staff and volunteers recognised for outstanding achievements

Ambulance staff and volunteers have been honoured for outstanding service to their patients, communities and each other at an annual awards ceremony.

More than 430 staff and volunteers were nominated across 12 categories with almost 150 shortlisted nominees attending the The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) awards last night. (September 11)

The event was hosted by EEAST chief executive Neill Moloney. He said: “Every single day, you go above and beyond - whether you’re saving lives, supporting your colleagues, improving how we work, or just making someone’s day that little bit better.

“You are the reason EEAST is what it is – and tonight is about recognising that.”

Terry Hicks is presented his Chief Executive award by CEO Neill Moloney and Marika Stephenson

The event was made possible thanks to the East of England Ambulance Service Charity, the main sponsor of the night. The awards were also sponsored by Chawton Hill, Browne Jacobson, Hill Dickinson, Asset Assured, Pentaco, Fleet Factors, ATS Euromaster and Class Professional Publishing.

The winners included:

Living the values award - Keri Drury

Rising Star of EEAST award - Alvina Gordon

Picture: Carol Moss, Dr Simon Walsh and Quentin Sage

Keith Marshall award for Distinguished Service - Quentin Sage

Excellence in Innovation award - Advanced Practice (Urgent Care) Team

Excellence in Patient Care award - Deenah Elswaf

Excellence in Supporting Patient Care award - Kyriacos Kyriacou

EDI Champion of the Year award - Beth Owen

Emerging Leader (Excellence in Leadership award) - Darren Scally

Experienced Leader (Excellence in Leadership award) - Marc Dixon

Team of the Year award - Huntingdon Make Ready Team

Volunteer of the Year award - David Lee and Kim Laidler

Lynne Storrie award - Sam Gonzales

Chief Executive award - Terry Hicks

Star of EEAST award - Kevin Hudson.

