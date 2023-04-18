Calling all parents – every Bedford library is hosting free fun craft activities for the coronation.

From Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, May 7, families are invited to visit any library in the borough – Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe and Wootton.

Crafts include creating royal bookmarks, window decorations, and scratch art. There will also be additional crafts, such as creating bunting and colouring.

A Bedford Borough spokesperson, said: “It’s wonderful that children of all ages across Bedford borough have the opportunity to visit our libraries and enjoy a variety of free creative activities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.”

“It’s also a good opportunity for children to browse the shelves and discover books about past kings and queens of England.”

All children are welcome, even if they are not yet library members, and all activities are free. Parents and carers must remain with children under 14.

