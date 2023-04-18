News you can trust since 1845
All Bedford libraries offer FREE coronation crafts for children

There’ll be crafts including creating royal bookmarks, window decorations and bunting

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

Calling all parents – every Bedford library is hosting free fun craft activities for the coronation.

From Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, May 7, families are invited to visit any library in the borough – Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe and Wootton.

The events take place from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, May 7The events take place from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, May 7
The events take place from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, May 7

Crafts include creating royal bookmarks, window decorations, and scratch art. There will also be additional crafts, such as creating bunting and colouring.

A Bedford Borough spokesperson, said: “It’s wonderful that children of all ages across Bedford borough have the opportunity to visit our libraries and enjoy a variety of free creative activities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.”

“It’s also a good opportunity for children to browse the shelves and discover books about past kings and queens of England.”

All children are welcome, even if they are not yet library members, and all activities are free. Parents and carers must remain with children under 14.

Visit here for more info

