St George’s Festival returns to Wrest Park in Bedfordshire this weekend

Expect re-enactments from knights as well as civil war soldiers

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST

English Heritage’s St George’s Festival returns to Wrest Park this weekend.

There’ll be shows re-enactments, games, performances and activities – culminating in The St George & The Dragon Pageant.

The St George’s Festival is on April 22 and April 23 (Picture courtesy of English Heritage)The St George’s Festival is on April 22 and April 23 (Picture courtesy of English Heritage)
The St George's Festival is on April 22 and April 23 (Picture courtesy of English Heritage)

Across Saturday and Sunday (April 22 and 23 – which is St George’s Day) historical re-enactors and performers spanning hundreds of years of history will come together to celebrate the country’s patron saint.

There’ll be everything from knights to civil war soldiers taking part in one of English Heritage’s largest and longest-running celebratory events.

Thomas Hackett, event delivery manager at English Heritage, said: “This year our St George’s Day weekend is extra special, with the event taking place across St George’s Day itself.”

There’ll also be falconry displays, jester shows and children can train to be knights of the realm and try on armour, have a go at heritage games and enrol in sword school.

Visit here for more info or to book a ticket

