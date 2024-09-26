Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A421 near Bedford is likely to remain closed in both directions for a “prolonged period” as a fleet of 10 tankers works around the clock to remove around 60million litres of floodwater.

The A421 was shut in both directions between A6 at Bedford to M1 junction 13 near Brogborough/Marston Moretaine after torrential rain at the weekend. Both carriageways have been closed since Sunday evening (September 22) despite teams already having drained 5million litres of floodwater – the equivalent to two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Efforts by National Highways to clear the road have been ongoing since the weekend with a fleet of 10 tankers working around the clock to remove water from the carriageway, estimated to be around 60 million litres in total and 8ft deep at its peak.

The flooding of a local pumping station has significantly contributed to the issue.

Once the water has been removed, an investigation will scope out any damage and what repair work will be needed.

Martin Fellows, regional National Highways director, said the company was ‘taking every possible measure to get the roads reopened as soon as possible’.

He added: “The torrential weather experienced in this part of the country meant over a month’s rainfall fell in less than 48 hours. That overwhelmed the area and, for the first time we’ve experienced, flooded a nearby pumping station hampering our ability to deal this.

“This is an absolute priority as we don’t want people’s journeys impacted by disruption and all our efforts are focused on resolving this and getting the road open as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Given the ground conditions are so wet and we are having to transport the floodwater away from the immediate area, it’s important people realise the size of the task and this could take a number of days to resolve.

“I understand that people are curious and want to visit the scene but I would kindly request that members of the public continue to support us by staying away from the area so our work to resolve this issue can continue to progress at pace.”

A further weather warning for heavy rain today (Thursday, September 26) has been issued by the Met Office.

Road users are advised to check the latest updates on diversion routes. Drivers can also visit National Highways’ dedicated A421 webpage and social pages.

Drivers planning to travel northbound are advised to follow the below diversion route, which is not symbol led:

From the M1 J13 take Bedford Road northbound towards Ampthill/Ridgmont.

Travel northbound on Bedford Road for approximately 7 miles, continuing as it transitions into Woburn Road and passing through Brogborough and Marston Moretaine, to the Marsh Leys junction roundabout with the A6/A421.

From here you can re-join the A421 to continue your journey.

Drivers planning to travel southbound is advised to follow the below diversion route, which is not symbol led:

Exit the A421 southbound at the Marsh Leys junction with the A6 for Northampton

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto Woburn road southbound towards Wootton

Continue southbound on Woburn Road for approximately 7 miles, continuing as it transitions into Bedford Road and passing through Marston Moretaine and Brogborough to reach J13 of the M1.

From here road users can continue their journey.