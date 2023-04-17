You could be held up for up to half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And all of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Motorists have seven road closures to avoid this week

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A14, from 1pm to 5am until today (April 17), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Irthlingborough to Thrapston, carriageway, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until today (April 17), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway/reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm to 5am until April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway