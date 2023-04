They caught him after hot pursuit through town centre

A teenager was caught carrying THIS KNIFE on the streets of Bedford.

Police were given the tip-off after he was seen with the blade near Merchant Place, on the Riverside.

But when they got there, he upped and offed it on his bike.

The recovered knife

Luckily, the six officers had their running shoes on and after a 10-minute chase, were able to detain him.

