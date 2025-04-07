10 jobs created as opening date revealed for Bedford footwear store Deichmann

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may remember back in February when we told you about a groovy European footwear store coming to Bedford.

Well, now we’ve got the date – Deichmann is opening its doors on Wednesday, April 16, with the new shop creating 10 jobs.

The store will be where the former Next was in Midland Road, opposite Boots – and the site has undergone a £750,000 investment.

Man, woman or child – if you’re a lover of Adidas, Nike, Skechers, Puma, and Fila, you’re in luck – though Deichmann also collaborates with A-list stars like Giovanna Fletcher, Leni Klum, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.

Deichmann will open in Midland Road, Bedford, on Wednesday, April 16 with special promotions on Saturday, April 19

Plus, Deichmann has an ongoing best price guarantee, meaning you’ll be refunded the difference if you find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.

The store will have a grand official opening on Saturday, April 19 with in-store giveaways and offers including;

• free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers (up to £30)

• opening offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% off selected lines

• spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways

Simon Wilson, director at Deichmann UK, said: “We’re really pleased to be opening this new store and bring our great value offering to Bedford. We have an extensive range of brands and footwear for the whole family available and we’re looking forward to customers discovering all that the new Bedford store has to offer.”

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “This is a fantastic addition to our high street, offering quality, affordability, and great style to local shoppers. This isn’t just about opening a shop – it’s about creating jobs, offering more choice to local shoppers, and helping to bring even more life and vibrancy to our town centre.”

