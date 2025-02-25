Deichmann is coming to Bedford in April

Here’s some good news for your feet – major European retailer Deichmann is opening a branch in Bedford.

The store will be where the former Next was in Midland Road, opposite Boots, and will most likely open mid-April.

It’s great news for fans of Adidas, Nike, Skechers, Puma, and Fila as currently, you have to leg it all the way to Milton Keynes, Lution or Northampton to get your foot fix.

Deichmann was founded over 100 years ago in Essen, Germany, and currently boasts over 49,000 employees and about 4,700 shops, in 34 countries. In 2023, it generated gross revenue of 8.7 billion euros.