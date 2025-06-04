Opinion: Local authorities have key role in making our communities safer

John Tizard, Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner writes that Bedfordshire’s communities, neighbourhoods, towns and villages will only be safer if local authorities, the police, and other public services including all criminal justice services work together.

Police enforcement is vital in securing community safety, but we cannot simply arrest our way to safer neighbourhoods and town centres.

Local authorities have a specific set of powers, duties and responsibilities. They can and must contribute to community safety, including crime prevention, tackling crime when it happens – and often stopping minor anti-social behaviour escalating into criminal activity. They can ensure that both neighbourhood and town centre physical environments are planned and managed in ways that reduce the risk of criminal behaviour. They can also employ and deploy enforcement teams – sometimes with specific if limited delegated police powers – to tackle anti-social behaviour such as aggressive begging, and on street drinking as well as dangerous parking and the misuse of electric bikes. They fund and manage town centre CCTV which plays an important role in helping to keep areas safe and supporting the police to detect crime and arrest criminals.

They can also provide accommodation and public health services to support those dependent on illegal drugs, misusing alcohol and returning to the community from custodial sentences.

Local authorities convene the important community safety partnerships (CSPs) of which there are three in Bedfordshire – one for each of the three unitary local authority areas. I have the privilege to sit on the executive boards of these three CSPs. There is much effective partnership working across the three areas. However, not all the three local authorities commit the same level of resources and commitment to this collaboration. The police do not have either the resources or the legal powers to fulfil what are council responsibilities.

As the only elected politician with a county wide brief and a duty to convene public sector agencies across the county, I am determined to strengthen police local authority strategic and operational collaboration. However, it takes two to tango.