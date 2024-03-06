OPINION: Bedford people will be 'worse off' says MP as he responds to Budget announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford people will be worse off by the end of this Parliament says MP Mohammad Yasin as he responds to today’s Budget announcement.

The MP for Bedford and Kempston said: “The country was crying out for a Budget that would show them the way out of the cost-of-living crisis.

"But my constituents will be worse off at the end of this Parliament than they were at the beginning and public services are going to take the hit again to pay for the cut to national insurance confirmed today.

Mohammad Yasin MP

“This is a Government running on fumes, out of ideas and living in a parallel universe telling us while we are in a recession caused by their economic failures that we are better off.”

He added that he had campaigned for changes seen today to the child benefit salary threshold, while Labour had campaigned “for years” on abolishing the non-dom tax status.

He added: “It should not have taken the Government so long to make these improvements to people’s lives and makes a mockery of their claims that these things were not possible before.

“It’s all about political choices. Facing election defeat, the Government are scrabbling round for more sticking plasters, to cover the damage they’ve inflicted on this country.

“But even after today’s announcements, workers are still paying the highest taxes in 70 years, national debt is still growing and the country is getting less and less in return.

“Even the UK’s higher earners are on track for the biggest fall in their disposable income on record.

“There was no plan for growth today, no plan on how to fix the crisis in the NHS, social care, the housing crisis, mortgage rates, the cost-of-living crisis, wage stagnation and the severing of the social contract with the younger generation. Today’s Budget should be the final chapter of 14 years of Tory economic failure.”