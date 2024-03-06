One of the big questions for the Budget today is will Jeremy Hunt cut income tax?

Just over a month ago, it appeared almost nailed on that Sunak and Hunt would cut this. The Prime Minister had said at the start of the year that his “priority” is to “keep cutting people’s taxes”, and Tory backbenchers are convinced that their best chance of a recovery in the polls is by cutting income tax.

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Budget on Wednesday. Credit: Mark Hall/Getty/Adobe

However, since then, the Treasury’s fiscal headroom has reduced after the latest forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK has entered a recession and inflation has remained sticky at 4%. The Chancellor will be very concerned about making any tax cuts that could risk fuelling inflation - after all he got his job after Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget.