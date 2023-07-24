Adlington Retirement Living has released photographs of the luxurious coffee lounge, homeowners’ lounge, restaurant and show apartments in the heart of Kempston.

The Newells, on Manor Drive, will be Adlington Retirement Living’s first integrated retirement community in Bedfordshire but is the 17th community to be designed, built and operated by the business which was crowned Seniors Housing Developer of the Year in 2022.

The coffee lounge at The Newells

Alexandra Johnson, sales and marketing director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Our retirement communities are designed to empower the older generation to live a long, happy and healthy life in a safe and secure environment with activities, communal facilities and beautiful private gardens.

“Although we have an excellent reputation for the quality of our facilities, they’re about much more than the bricks and mortar of our apartments. We know that the most important things that make our homeowners really feel at home are having a good circle of friends, connections with like-minded neighbours and a sense of belonging. We create a community within a community.”

Pat and Michael, homeowners at another Adlington Retirement Living community, said: “The standard of everything here is superb. It’s absolutely top class and I couldn’t wish for anything more. It’s just what we wanted. The staff are so caring. I can’t speak too highly of them. Our neighbours are all lovely too. I can’t believe how lucky we are.”

Their daughter added: “It’s like being on a cruise ship. There’s a real sense of community and Mum and Dad have made so many friends already. It’s just given them a whole new lease of life. It’s blown away my misconceptions of retirement living for sure.”

The Newells, Adlington Retirement Living's new community in Kempston

The Newells, offers 60 stylish one, two and three-bedroom apartments for the over 55s, in a safe and secure environment, with the benefit of patios or walk-out balconies to all apartments.

Alexandra added: “We’re delighted with the interior design at The Newells. Each of our retirement communities has a unique interior design scheme to ensure individuality and a fresh look for each launch. The coffee lounge and homeowners’ lounge look fantastic and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first homeowners to move in from October. In the meantime, the marketing suite is now open six days a week and we’re inviting anybody considering moving to a luxury retirement apartment at The Newells to book a tour.”

Homeowners at The Newells will have the best of both worlds. In addition to the privacy of their own peaceful and spacious apartment, they will also be able to enjoy the communal facilities as an extension of their home.

Bess, a homeowner at another Adlington Retirement Living community, said: “My new apartment is the perfect size for me. It’s lovely, and it looks on to the garden, which is great. I was surprised by how much storage there is. I’ve got room to spare. I’ve got the best of both worlds because I’ve also got all the communal areas to enjoy too.”

The Newells, Adlington Retirement Living's new community in Kempston

In addition to a coffee lounge, restaurant and homeowners’ lounge, the communal facilities at The Newells also include a hair salon, therapy suite and activities studio, as well as a guest suite with en suite bathroom for visiting friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

All apartments include quality, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Many feature en-suite shower rooms as well as separate bathrooms, and most have walk-out balconies or a private patio area overlooking the landscaped gardens. The gardens themselves are beautifully manicured and maintained, offering plenty of opportunities to relax in peaceful surroundings, with seating areas, thoughtful pathways and a summer house to enjoy.

The 24-hour on-site support team will provide homeowners with added peace of mind and, if needed, optional personal care packages can be tailored to individual needs. In addition to this, there will be a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.

Its new retirement community in Heaton Mersey, Stockport, won Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards 2022 and four of Adlington’s communities have won Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards in recent years for the Best Retirement Development at the WhatHouse? Awards, the UK housebuilding’s most prestigious event.

The homeowners lounge at The Newells, Adlington Retirement Living's new community in Kempston

