Praise for Kempston based care company after CQC inspection

Right at Home Bedford has been given an ‘Outstanding’ rating in its first-ever inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The Kempston-based office, locally owned by Jagdeep Ahluwalia, has been in operation for just 18 months, but has already made a huge impact on his local community, which was praised by inspectors.

As well as being rated Outstanding overall, Right at Home Bedford was also rated Outstanding in two domains for being well-led and caring.

Right at Home Bedford provides domiciliary care and support to people across Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire living in their own home. Services include companionship, personal care and meal preparation, through to dementia and live-in care.

The report praised the provider’s commitment to their Clients after CQC representatives spoke with the Right at Home employees, service users, their family members, and the senior management team they highlighted that: “The management team considered careful matching of the staff with people they supported, taking their mutual interests and individual personalities into account. As such, people received personalised care and support from a team of highly motivated and experienced staff whom they had bonded with and trusted.”

The business is a passionate, values-led provider creating a family-feel culture at every level of its offering. This shone through in the report as it showcased that Clients and employees alike couldn’t speak highly enough about Right at Home Bedford’s service.

Owner Jagdeep commented: “I’m so proud of the whole team. Our Carers are passionate about their clients and care deeply about them and I’m so glad that this has been recognised"

This tops off a great year so far for the team who already have a 9.9/10 on the independent review site, homecare.co.uk. and have recently been working with Clients and the local community to research and share hidden historical stories of the Bedford area.