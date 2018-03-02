Man charged in connection with William Corrigan fatal collision in Bedford

A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic collision that killed a 'loving father' earlier this week.

Carl Lawrence has been charged with a number of offences following a road collision in Needwood Road, Bedford, on Wednesday (February 28) in which William Joseph Corrigan, 38, of Bedford, died.

Lawrence, also 38 and of Bedford, appeared today at Luton Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a future court appearance.

Mr Corrigan - a father and husband - was named by police earlier today as the victim.