'Hugely popular' William named victim of Bedford collision

A man who died in a fatal collision on Needwood Road on Wednesday (February 28) has been named by police.

William Joseph Corrigan, 36, of Bedford, was involved in a collision with a vehicle at around 2.10pm and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A police statement said: "William Joseph was a loving husband, dad, son and brother. He loved his music, was a gifted banjo player. He was hugely popular in the local area and will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

Investigating officer Sergeant Paul Stanbridge, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, added: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the vehicle in the area before, or after, the collision, to get in touch to help us establish what happened.

"It is a tragedy when someone loses their life as a result of a road traffic collision and our thoughts are with Mr Corrigan’s family at this time.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to use the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call on 101 quoting Operation Cathedral.