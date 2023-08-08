“We have also converted our dining room into a playroom, creating the perfect family home for us all”

A growing family have found the perfect place to lay down their roots at Barratt Homes’ Willow Grove development in Wixams.

Muneeb Ali, 34, a chartered mechanical engineer and Maha Muneeb, 27, moved into their new four bedroom property at the development on Southern Cross earlier this year with their son, Haad Ali. The family are also expecting their second child in August.

Muneeb, Maha and Haad in their new Barratt home

Muneeb said: “We chose to move to Willow Grove as it offers a great family setting. There is plenty of green open spaces, several playgrounds and there are good nurseries and schools just a short walk away. As well as this, there’s a shopping centre nearby, and plans for a future train station, so it’s going to be a really nice neighbourhood.

“We were previously living in a new build home, and wanted to continue this. We picked Barratt Homes in particular due to it being an excellent reputed builder.

“The size of our brand new Alnmouth style home is great. We love how spacious the kitchen and lounge feels, and the separate study comes in very useful as I work predominantly from home. We have also converted our dining room into a playroom, creating the perfect family home for us all.”

On the outskirts of Bedford, Willow Grove will feature a range of amenities including a supermarket, schools within walking distance, and recreational areas.

Muneeb and Maha playing with Haad in their converted playroom

Muneeb continued: “Our new neighbours have been great and very friendly. Everyone at Willow Grove has been extremely welcoming, and we can’t wait to return the favour when the community grows again.

“I would like to acknowledge all the efforts that the entire Barratt Homes team has put together to make my pre-sale and post-move experience pleasant. We have previously purchased from other home builders, however I must say this has been, by far, the best experience.

“The entire Barratt Homes team have gone above and beyond our expectations to cater for our family. We are honestly super impressed by the support received from the sales and site team and the moving experience has been on an entirely other level. I will definitely recommend Barratt Homes, especially the Willow Grove team, to family and friends.”

By taking advantage of some of the many offers available to buyers, Muneeb and his family were granted a contribution towards their deposit by Barratt Homes, making their dream home a reality.

Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Muneeb, Maha and Haad to our vibrant Willow Grove development. It fills us with immense pride to see the community that is taking shape here.

“The properties we build are suitable for a wide range of prospective customers and it’s wonderful to see growing families like Muneeb and Maha’s chose their dream home here.”

Barratt Homes currently has a range of three, four and five bedroom homes available at Willow Grove, with prices starting from £352,000.