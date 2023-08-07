This property in Bedford's Prime Ministers was once owned by an MP, a doctor, bikers, a teacher and a policeman

From its elevated position, you’ve got great views of the area

Now, this property is a beauty.

Perched at the top of Bedford’s Prime Ministers area (Black Tom to the likes of you and me), it’s like the Dr Who’s TARDIS.

Yep, it just seems to go on and on and on – perhaps that’s why it’s proved so popular with previous owners. A veritable who's who of occupations – an MP, a doctor, bakers and bikers, a teacher and a policeman have all called this place home.

This four-bed house in Park Road North is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents for offers over £500,000 – you can view the listing here

It’s got a lot going for it – two separate reception rooms, an en suite to the master bedroom, a wet room, another shower room, and a mega outside space.

But the star of the show has got to be the kitchen/breakfast room with its bi-fold doors to the garden, the window seat in the dining area, the Shaker-style cabinetry and underfloor heating.

Let’s take a peek ...

1 . Lounge The lounge to the front is light and airy with a wide bay window. It measures 15ft 4in by 14ft Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room The dining room - currently being used as a snug - measures 12ft 4in by 12ft 7in and features doors leading on to the garden Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen/diner, transformed from a scullery and coal bunkers, is the hub of the home. Measuring 24ft 2in by 10ft 11in - it features a window seat in the dining area Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/breakfast room Shaker-style cabinetry is topped with granite surfaces, with a sizeable central island with a Franke sink. There’s an integrated dishwasher, plus provision for further appliances such as a range oven. The wood flooring has underfloor heating, and there’s a plinth hoover to make housework that bit easier Photo: James Kendall, Bedford Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2