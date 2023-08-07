News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
This 4-bed home of our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)This 4-bed home of our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)
This 4-bed home of our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)

This property in Bedford's Prime Ministers was once owned by an MP, a doctor, bikers, a teacher and a policeman

From its elevated position, you’ve got great views of the area
By Clare Turner
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST

Now, this property is a beauty.

Perched at the top of Bedford’s Prime Ministers area (Black Tom to the likes of you and me), it’s like the Dr Who’s TARDIS.

Yep, it just seems to go on and on and on – perhaps that’s why it’s proved so popular with previous owners. A veritable who's who of occupations – an MP, a doctor, bakers and bikers, a teacher and a policeman have all called this place home.

This four-bed house in Park Road North is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents for offers over £500,000 – you can view the listing here

It’s got a lot going for it – two separate reception rooms, an en suite to the master bedroom, a wet room, another shower room, and a mega outside space.

But the star of the show has got to be the kitchen/breakfast room with its bi-fold doors to the garden, the window seat in the dining area, the Shaker-style cabinetry and underfloor heating.

Let’s take a peek ...

The lounge to the front is light and airy with a wide bay window. It measures 15ft 4in by 14ft

1. Lounge

The lounge to the front is light and airy with a wide bay window. It measures 15ft 4in by 14ft Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

Photo Sales
The dining room - currently being used as a snug - measures 12ft 4in by 12ft 7in and features doors leading on to the garden

2. Dining room

The dining room - currently being used as a snug - measures 12ft 4in by 12ft 7in and features doors leading on to the garden Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner, transformed from a scullery and coal bunkers, is the hub of the home. Measuring 24ft 2in by 10ft 11in - it features a window seat in the dining area

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen/diner, transformed from a scullery and coal bunkers, is the hub of the home. Measuring 24ft 2in by 10ft 11in - it features a window seat in the dining area Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

Photo Sales
Shaker-style cabinetry is topped with granite surfaces, with a sizeable central island with a Franke sink. There’s an integrated dishwasher, plus provision for further appliances such as a range oven. The wood flooring has underfloor heating, and there’s a plinth hoover to make housework that bit easier

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

Shaker-style cabinetry is topped with granite surfaces, with a sizeable central island with a Franke sink. There’s an integrated dishwasher, plus provision for further appliances such as a range oven. The wood flooring has underfloor heating, and there’s a plinth hoover to make housework that bit easier Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Bedford