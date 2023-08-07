This property in Bedford's Prime Ministers was once owned by an MP, a doctor, bikers, a teacher and a policeman
Now, this property is a beauty.
Perched at the top of Bedford’s Prime Ministers area (Black Tom to the likes of you and me), it’s like the Dr Who’s TARDIS.
Yep, it just seems to go on and on and on – perhaps that’s why it’s proved so popular with previous owners. A veritable who's who of occupations – an MP, a doctor, bakers and bikers, a teacher and a policeman have all called this place home.
This four-bed house in Park Road North is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents for offers over £500,000 – you can view the listing here
It’s got a lot going for it – two separate reception rooms, an en suite to the master bedroom, a wet room, another shower room, and a mega outside space.
But the star of the show has got to be the kitchen/breakfast room with its bi-fold doors to the garden, the window seat in the dining area, the Shaker-style cabinetry and underfloor heating.
Let’s take a peek ...