Flitwick scouts promote environmental action at student climate change event in Ampthill

And they will be taking part in The Big Help Out with a litter pick

By Simon BaldwinContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:10 BST

Youngsters from Flitwick Scout Group showed off the work they've done to help the environment at a Student COP 2 event.

The scouts attended the event run by the Ampthill Climate Change Group at Flitwick Library to talk about their environmental work.

Brooke Murray explained: “We built bird boxes at scouts in October and gave some to the council to put up in Manor Park. All ages in the group regularly do something that benefits the environment, from the youngest at squirrels planting wildflowers through beavers and cubs too.”

Flitwick Scouts showcase some of the bird boxes they made at Scouts
Cllr Clinch, deputy mayor of Ampthill, said: “It was just excellent to be in a room with filled with chat about how to take positive action in what can feel like a set of problems too big to engage with.”

Beaver scouts (boys and girls aged six and seven) had an exciting March too – their first beaver sleepover. They worked towards the air activities badge, learning about aircraft and flying kites, and visited Ferndale Residential Home where they delivered pots they had planted bulbs in earlier in the year.

Squirrel scouts (boys and girls aged four and five) have been working towards their “feel good” badge with yoga and mindfulness. They also covered various STEM topics by exploring different senses, building a selection of structures and learning about planes with visitors from Shuttleworth.

Cub scouts (boys and girls aged eight to 10 and a half) visited a fire station to learn about what firefighters do – and how to use the hose.

Beaver Scouts from Flitwick delivering planted bulbs to Ferndale Residential Home
Flitwick Scout Group is proud to support The Big Help Out by teaming up with Flitwick Town Council to promote a litter pick to celebrate His Majesty The King’s Coronation.

Between 10am and noon on Monday, May 8 they will provide refreshments and fun scouting activities on the Station Road open space and in their meeting place, including a Coronation-themed scavenger hunt that families can do while litter picking. Anyone wanting to volunteer with the group is encouraged to come and chat about different ways they can get involved.

Flitwick Scouts showcase some of the bird boxes they made at Scouts
Cub Scouts stop briefly during an evening walk
