Fire crews and ambulances free man from house in Bedford's Foster Hill Road
It was a medical emergency – he’s now at Bedford Hospital
Ambulances and fire crews were called to Foster Hill Road yesterday (Monday) afternoon following reports of a man with a medical emergency.
Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, and the Magpas air ambulance were at the scene.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “With the help of fire and rescue colleagues, the patient was extricated from the address and transported to Bedford Hospital.”
Most Popular
-
1
Two arrested in murder investigation after man in his 20s stabbed in Bedford
-
2
Second chance for former Bedford actor after brain aneurysm
-
3
Fire crews and ambulances free man from house in Bedford's Foster Hill Road
-
4
New wedding venue for Bedford could be on the cards as application submitted for Hinwick Hall
-
5
Bedfordshire Police to get £520k to patrol our most violent streets
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it too was called to the incident at 4.10pm.
A spokesman said: “One fire engine from Kempston along with the special rescue unit from Kempston was in attendance to help to extract one male from a first-floor domestic property using a MIBS stretcher.
"The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service and critical care team.”
A MIBS stretcher (multi-integrated bodysplint stretcher) is used for rescuing injured people from confined spaces.