Fire crews and ambulances free man from house in Bedford's Foster Hill Road

Ambulances and fire crews were called to Foster Hill Road yesterday (Monday) afternoon following reports of a man with a medical emergency.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, and the Magpas air ambulance were at the scene.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “With the help of fire and rescue colleagues, the patient was extricated from the address and transported to Bedford Hospital.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it too was called to the incident at 4.10pm.

A spokesman said: “One fire engine from Kempston along with the special rescue unit from Kempston was in attendance to help to extract one male from a first-floor domestic property using a MIBS stretcher.

"The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service and critical care team.”