Second chance for former Bedford actor after brain aneurysm

Former drama teacher and professional actor Jason Riddington has been given a second chance after suffering a life-changing brain aneurysm.

Jason, who will be known to many in the town, had a successful career, starring in the 1992 film Wuthering Heights with Juliette Binoche as well as Luther, EastEnders and Coronation Street.

But in June 2021, he suffered a near-fatal brain aneurysm – and his wife Faye saved his life, administering CPR.

Faye and Jason Riddington

He was taken to hospital where he remained for four weeks and had FOUR bouts of brain surgery.

But with the help of his wife as well as T’ai Chi Qigong training, Jason has fully recovered from paralysis, retinal haemorrhage and deafness – to the amazement of the medical team.

Faye – a fitness trainer – and her horse Heron had been due to ride for the UK in last year’s previous veterans’ event but she sacrificed her place to care for her husband.

And as a thank-you to his quick-thinking wife, Jason wants to make sure she has a second chance too.

Faye Riddington

She has been selected to jump in the European Veterans’ Showjumping Championships but needs £3,000 to cover the costs of getting to the event in Germany.

Jason – who has now started a personal training business, helping others with a mixture of yoga, T’ai Chi Qigong and pilates – said: “Since my brain injury I’ve spent the last year in recovery and Faye has been supporting us both financially as well as being my constant companion and carer, without a word of complaint.

“I’ve put together a GoFundMe appeal to raise the £3,000. Sadly British Showjumping gives only £500 towards the cost.

Faye and her horse Heron

“Any small amount would be gratefully received.”