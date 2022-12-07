A woman has been fined for illegally dumping a sofa in Faraday Square, Bedford.

The fly-tipper was identified by the council's Environmental Crime Team from a CCTV camera in the area.

And, despite the sofa being dumped at night, the team was still able to identify the woman who was given fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £400.

The fly-tipping at Faraday Square

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators.

"This is just one of over 100 FPNs issued this year to people caught fly-tipping with our enforcement teams working tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities.”

Cllr Royden added, “If you have extra waste take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Barkers Lane or arrange for a licensed waste carrier to collect it don’t leave it on the street.”