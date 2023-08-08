It’s one of three depots to get them – and the combined annual output would boil enough kettles to make over 47 million cups of tea

Solar panels are going to be fitted on to the train shed roofs at Bedford, train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has confirmed.

It’s predicted it will generate over 330 MWh (megawatt hours) of energy a year.

GTR and Energy Garden will install 6,000 solar panels at three train depots - including Bedford

GTR has agreed contracts with community climate action group Energy Garden to install the panels; and Bedford is just one of three selected – the other two are in Selhurst, South London and Three Bridges, Sussex.

The total combined annual output from the three depots would boil enough kettles to make over 47 million cups of tea.

The panels are projected to save over 9,000 tonnes of CO2 and generate 42.6 GWh of electricity over a 20-year period.