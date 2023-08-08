News you can trust since 1845
Increased police presence in Flitwick after reports of armed gangs in the area

The incident happened yesterday (Monday)
By Clare Turner
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

Expect to see more police in Flitwick following reports of armed gangs near the Shell garage in Ampthill Road.

And in a post on social media, officers were appealing for any witness to come forward.

It said: “We were responding to youths allegedly carrying weapons. Enquiries are ongoing and we ask if you see or hear anything suspicious that the community comes forward to report to us via 101.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “At around 2.30pm yesterday (Monday), police were called to reports of teenagers allegedly carrying weapons on Dunstable Road, Flitwick.

“On arrival, officers engaged with the young people, dispersing the group.

“High visibility patrols will continue to take place to offer reassurance to the community.

“Anyone with information or further concerns is asked to report this via 101 or using our online reporting tool.”