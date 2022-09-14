New Bedford takeaways will have to play their part in keeping streets clean

New government guidance aims to make sure new takeaway businesses play their part in cleaning up Bedford borough’s high streets.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said its updated guidance (released last month) clarifies the powers councils in England have to set stricter litter rules for new hot food takeaways when considering planning applications.

This includes making sure that more bins are installed to reduce rubbish in the surrounding area.

Bedford rubbish bins

A spokesperson for Bedford Borough Council said: “The new guidance advises that the Enviro-Crime team should now be consulted on planning applications for food outlets.”

When considering a planning application for a new takeaway, the council already had the powers to ask takeaways to undertake litter picking duties away from the premises’ immediate area.

The spokesperson added: “For those cases where that sort of condition has been specifically introduced we will take enforcement action in the event that we are notified of a breach.

“But we don’t have a running tally of all such impositions.

“Street Litter Control Notices have been replaced by Community Protection Warnings and Notices,” the spokesperson added.

“The Enviro-Crime team have not issued a Notice for ongoing litter clearance for food premises recently.”

DLUHC figures show that fast food items are the fourth most common type of litter found on UK high streets. The council spokesperson said the council doesn’t record the types of litter dropped in the borough.