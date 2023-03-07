News you can trust since 1845
Food waste to be collected from Bedford homes EVERY WEEK

The service will start from next year

By Clare Turner
17 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:01pm

Bedford is at last going to have a new weekly food waste collection service.

Following the example of nearby authorities in Central Beds, Milton Keynes and Northants, Bedford residents will soon be able to sustainably dispose of food waste in a caddy bin provided by the council.

A food caddy bin
The service will be introduced during the 2024/25 financial year.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “This new service will allow residents to dispose of food waste in a more sustainable way. Our current plans are that the food waste will be taken to an anaerobic digester plant to produce clean energy and compost.”

The announcement comes during Love Food Hate Waste Week with the theme ‘Win. Don’t Bin’ aimed at showing residents how you can save money by making the most of your food.

As well as collecting regular waste, recycling and garden rubbish, the council also offers a rural bulky waste service in rural areas.

