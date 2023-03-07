Food waste to be collected from Bedford homes EVERY WEEK

The service will start from next year

Bedford is at last going to have a new weekly food waste collection service.

Following the example of nearby authorities in Central Beds, Milton Keynes and Northants, Bedford residents will soon be able to sustainably dispose of food waste in a caddy bin provided by the council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A food caddy bin

The service will be introduced during the 2024/25 financial year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “This new service will allow residents to dispose of food waste in a more sustainable way. Our current plans are that the food waste will be taken to an anaerobic digester plant to produce clean energy and compost.”

The announcement comes during Love Food Hate Waste Week with the theme ‘Win. Don’t Bin’ aimed at showing residents how you can save money by making the most of your food.

Advertisement

Advertisement